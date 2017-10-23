Wade asks to come off bench for Cavs; Smith starting again
CLEVELAND — Struggling through three games, Dwyane Wade asked the Cavaliers to take him out of the starting lineup.
Coach Tyronn Lue praised Wade's selflessness as "big time." He lauded the "future Hall of Famer and a guy that's won three NBA championships" for coming to coach to "see what's best for the team."
The Cavs on Tuesday host Chicago, where Wade spent last season with the Bulls. He has reunited in Cleveland with LeBron James, his teammate for four seasons in Miami.
