Warriors' Curry, Iguodala fined for incident at Memphis

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry jumps to pass the ball between Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11), forward Jarell Martin (1), center Marc Gasol and guard Andrew Harrison (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of an official during the final minute of Golden State's loss at Memphis on Saturday night.

Teammate Andre Iguodala received a $15,000 fine for his response and "verbally abusing a game official" late in the 111-101 loss that sent the defending NBA champions to a 1-2 start.

The NBA announced the penalties Monday, when the Warriors were set to play at Dallas to conclude their three-game road trip. Curry knew he faced a stiff fine, saying after the game, "My pockets will be a lot lighter for sure."

Curry became angry because he thought he was fouled on a lay-in with 43.1 seconds left. Kevin Durant also was ejected following the play.

Late Saturday, Curry tweeted: "No excuse for that! Gotta remember who I am playing for..."

