West Indies in control of 1st test, leads Zimbabwe by 429

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — West Indies was in control of the first test against Zimbabwe after reaching 369-8 in its second innings for a lead of 429 runs at stumps on day three Monday.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite made 86 and Roston Chase was 91 not out, putting West Indies in position to take the lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe bowled the West Indians out for 219 in the first innings on a spin-friendly pitch at Queens Sports Club. The hosts then capitulated in their reply, also struggling on the turning surface to be all out for 159.

The West Indies batsmen adjusted better in their second innings, with Brathwaite leading from the front and Chase in sight of a fourth test century.

Chase just needs the last two West Indies batsmen to stick around long enough for him to reach three figures after Devendra Bishoo's dismissal for a handy 44 down the order brought the third day to a close.

Chase hit eight fours and a six in an attacking innings at No. 5.

Brathwaite was far more measured, with his dogged 86 coming off 229 deliveries, but he laid the platform for the West Indies' lead to approach 500 with two days to go.

There were also useful contributions from Kyle Hope (43) and his brother Shai (44).