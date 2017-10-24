49ers sign CB Leon Hall, DL Datone Jones
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Leon Hall and defensive lineman Datone Jones to one-year deals.
The 49ers waived defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and released tight end Logan Paulsen on Tuesday to make room on the roster.
Hall spent a little more than a week with the 49ers earlier this month before being released after not playing a game.
Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013. He played 59 games over four seasons with the Packers with nine sacks, seven passes
