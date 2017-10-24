Ex-Colts linebacker Mathis accused of intoxicated driving
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been jailed on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mathis retired as a player at the end of last season following a 14-year career with the Colts, during which he was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He holds the team's record with 123 sacks. Mathis is now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.
Colts spokesman Avis Roper says the team is aware of the arrest but didn't have immediate comment. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Mathis.
