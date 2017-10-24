Ex-Colts linebacker Mathis accused of intoxicated driving

CARMEL, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been jailed on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested on the misdemeanour charge early Tuesday after driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not signalling a turn.

Mathis retired as a player at the end of last season following a 14-year career with the Colts, during which he was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He holds the team's record with 123 sacks. Mathis is now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.