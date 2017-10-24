Kawhi Leonard, Hassan Whiteside out for Spurs-Heat game

MIAMI — The waiting for Kawhi Leonard's season debut continues.

San Antonio's All-Star forward did not travel with the Spurs to Miami and will not play Wednesday against the Heat. Leonard has not played this season because of a right quadriceps injury, and there's no known timetable for his return.

The Spurs say Joffrey Lauvergne (sprained right ankle) and Tony Parker (left quadriceps) are also out. Lauvergne was hurt Monday against Toronto and Parker — hurt in last season's playoffs — remains out indefinitely.

Heat centre Hassan Whiteside (bruised left knee) will miss his third consecutive game. Heat guards Goran Dragic (right thigh) and Dion Waiters (left ankle) did not practice Tuesday. Dragic plans to play Wednesday and Waiters' status for the Spurs game is questionable.

___