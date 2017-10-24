LA Chargers sign Michael Ola to boost offensive line depth
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed well-
The Chargers also placed starting left guard Matt Slauson on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn biceps.
Ola has suited up for seven NFL teams and started four games in the previous three seasons. He was briefly with the San Diego Chargers in 2015.
The Hampton University product also has been employed by Miami, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, the New York Giants and Buffalo.
Slauson, the Chargers' starting
