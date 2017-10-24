Sports

Lazio soccer club president pledges to fight anti-Semitism

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, Lazio fans display a banner reading in Italian "Banned fans with us, vile cops" during a Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Lazio fans have a long history of racism and anti-Semitism but the Roman club's supporters established a new low on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 when they littered the Stadio Olimpico with superimposed images of Anne Frank _ the young diarist who died in the Holocaust _ wearing a Roma jersey. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP, files)

ROME — The president of Lazio soccer club has visited Rome's main synagogue and promised a new anti-Semitism education campaign after fans plastered Rome's stadium with stickers of Anne Frank wearing crosstown rival Roma's jersey.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito sought Tuesday to disassociate the club from the hard-core ultra fans who plastered the stickers around the Stadio Olimpico during Sunday's Serie A game against Cagliari.

Lotito said the club would be intensifying its efforts to combat racism and anti-Semitism and announced Lazio would organize an annual trip to the Auschwitz concentration camp with some 200 young fans to "educate them not to forget."

Lazio fans have a history of racist and anti-Semitic behaviour , including a Lazio banner in the intra-city derby nearly 20 years ago aimed at Roma supporters that read: "Auschwitz Is Your Homeland; The Ovens Are Your Homes."

