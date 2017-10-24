Monday's Games
NHL
Toronto 3 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
NFL
Philadelphia 34 Washington 24
NBA
San Antonio 101 Toronto 97
Philadelphia 97 Detroit 86
Miami 104 Atlanta 93
Memphis 98 Houston 90
Milwaukee 103 Charlotte 94
Golden State 133 Dallas 103
Washington 109 Denver 104
Phoenix 117 Sacramento 115
