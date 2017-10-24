Sports

Monday's Games

Monday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

---

NFL

Philadelphia 34 Washington 24

---

NBA

San Antonio 101 Toronto 97

Philadelphia 97 Detroit 86

Miami 104 Atlanta 93

Memphis 98 Houston 90

Milwaukee 103 Charlotte 94

Golden State 133 Dallas 103

Washington 109 Denver 104

Phoenix 117 Sacramento 115

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular