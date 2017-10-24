NBA fines Suns' Jackson $35,000 for 'menacing gesture'

PHOENIX — The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for "making a menacing gesture" on the playing court and "directing inappropriate language at a fan."

The incident occurred in the Suns' 130-88 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles last Saturday night.

Video appeared to show Jackson forming his fingers as a pretend gun and pointing it at the fan, but Jackson disputed that characterization.

Jackson said the fan had been heckling him loudly and aggressively throughout the game and that he wrongly decided to respond.