Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL

Toronto 3 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

---

NFL

Philadelphia 34 Washington 24

---

NBA

San Antonio 101 Toronto 97

Philadelphia 97 Detroit 86

Miami 104 Atlanta 93

Memphis 98 Houston 90

Milwaukee 103 Charlotte 94

Golden State 133 Dallas 103

Washington 109 Denver 104

Phoenix 117 Sacramento 115

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

World Series

Houston (Keuchel 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4), 8 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NHL

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

