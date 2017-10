Ingles appeared to strike the centre from the side with his left hand while Adams was guarding Rudy Gobert in the third quarter. The Jazz defeated the Thunder 96-87 on Saturday.

Utah visits the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and Ingles is listed as probable because of stomach distress. The 6-foot-8 Australian is averaging 14.7 points, tied for the team high. He is shooting 63 per cent from the floor, tops in the league among players with at least seven attempts.