Colin Blackwell has two goals, assist as Americans get past Rocket

LAVAL, Que. — Colin Blackwell had two goals and an assist to lead the Rochester Americans over the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Wednesday night in American Hockey League action.

Nicholas Baptiste scored once and added two helpers for the Americans (3-3-0). Casey Nelson and Sahir Gill also chipped in while Linus Ullmark stopped 37 shots.

Chris Terry and Nick Deslauriers replied for Laval (4-3-1). Zachary Fucale made 22 saves in defeat.