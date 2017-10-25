Dolphins-Ravens Capsule
MIAMI (4-2) at BALTIMORE (3-4)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon
OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 3-2-1, Baltimore 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 8-6
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Dolphins 38-6, Dec. 4, 2016
LAST WEEK — Dolphins beat Jets 31-28; Ravens lost to Vikings 24-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 15, Ravens No. 25
DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (29), PASS (30).
DOLPHINS
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (13), PASS (32).
RAVENS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins have won three straight, Ravens lost four of five. ... Fifth straight year these AFC foes have met. Ravens have won six of last seven, including playoffs. ... Miami down by 17 points (Atlanta) and 14 points (Jets) in last two wins. Miami has been outscored 102-51 in first three quarters, but has outscored opponents 41-10 in fourth quarter.... Dolphins are off to best start since 2003. ... Dolphins have scored 51 points in past six quarters after scoring 41 in their first 18 quarters. ... Miami only NFL team without rushing TD. ... Since September 2016, Dolphins have won 12 straight in games decided by seven points or less. ... QB Matt Moore will make first start of season, replacing injured Jay Cutler. Moore is 15-14 as NFL starter, including 2-2 last season. In past six road starts, he has 15 TDs and three INTs. ... Miami's Cody Parkey is 8 for 8 on FGs but 8 for 10 on PATs. ... Dolphins DE Cameron Wake had 2
