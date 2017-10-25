Final regional CFL/NFL joint flag football event to go in Toronto

TORONTO — The final regional event of the CFL/NFL flag football initiative will take part Saturday in Toronto.

Six teams consisting of a maximum of 10 players each will participate in the competition, which will be held at Birchmount Stadium. The winning squad will qualify for the CFL/NFL flag championship next month in Ottawa during Grey Cup week.

The squad that wins the CFL/NFL title will participate in the NFL flag championship event during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Fla.

The Toronto regional competition is the last of nine that were held across Canada starting Sept. 23 in Edmonton. The co-ed teams were made up of players between the ages of 11 and 12 and the aim of the program was to not only teach football fundamentals but also promote physical activity.

"This flag football tournament series is an exciting example of our continued commitment to grow the game," said Glen Johnson, CFL senior vice-president of football. "Developing programming for youth football with our partners at the NFL promotes a healthy lifestyle and the continued success of our sport in a fun and safe way."

David Thomson, the managing director of NFL Canada, echoed those sentiments.

"We are excited to partner with the CFL on youth initiatives in Canada," he said. "Both leagues share the goal of strengthening the interest, awareness and participation in football among Canadians.