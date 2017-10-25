Jaguars sign LB Telvin Smith to 4-year contract extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed speedy linebacker Telvin Smith to a four-year contract extension Wednesday night, acknowledging that the defensive captain is an integral part of the team's turnaround.
Smith leads the Jaguars (4-3) with 58 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. The fourth-year pro has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week a franchise-record three times, including once this season after his Week 5 performance at Pittsburgh. Smith had a game-high 10 tackles and a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.
"Telvin has been a productive player and an important part of our
Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, the former Florida State standout has 408 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 6
He currently ranks sixth in the NFL in tackles.
"It's been a privilege these last four years, and there is so much that I want to accomplish as a teammate and as an individual in this league," Smith said. "We have created a bond in that locker room, and everyone is committed to our goal of winning football games. I am
Smith is the second Jacksonville starter to sign an extension this year, joining
