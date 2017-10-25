NHL Capsules

ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo scored second-period power-play goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won three of its last four, losing only to red-hot Las Vegas in overtime.

Calgary had won its first four road games this season. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames.

Schwartz and Pietrangelo scored in a span of 2:46 to break a 1-1 tie. The Blues had come up empty on their previous 18 power-play chances.

Alexander Steen added a goal and three assists for the Blues. It was his first points of the season after missing the first six games with a broken thumb.

Paul Stastny scored with 3:32 left to push the lead to 4-2. Joel Edmundson added an empty-net goal with 43.9 seconds left.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Jones had a goal and an assist for Columbus to help the Blue Jackets beat the Sabres.

Serge Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 35 shots to lead Columbus (6-3-0) to its fifth win in its last seven games.

Buffalo dropped to 3-6-2 in front of goalie Chad Johnson, who stopped 33 of 38 shots.