NHL Capsules
ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo scored second-period power-play goals and Jake Allen made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Wednesday night.
St. Louis has won three of its last four, losing only to red-hot Las Vegas in overtime.
Calgary had won its first four road games this season. Mikael Backlund scored twice for the Flames.
Schwartz and Pietrangelo scored in a span of 2:46 to break a 1-1 tie. The Blues had come up empty on their previous 18 power-play chances.
Alexander Steen added a goal and three assists for the Blues. It was his first points of the season after missing the first six games with a broken thumb.
Paul Stastny scored with 3:32 left to push the lead to 4-2. Joel Edmundson added an empty-net goal with 43.9 seconds left.
BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Seth Jones had a goal and an assist for Columbus to help the Blue Jackets beat the Sabres.
Serge Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 35 shots to lead Columbus (6-3-0) to its fifth win in its last seven games.
Buffalo dropped to 3-6-2 in front of goalie Chad Johnson, who stopped 33 of 38 shots.
The Jackets power play had been an anemic 2-for-20, but got a goal at 12:00 of the first period after Zach Redmond's hooking call. Oliver Bjorkstrand whipped his second goal of the season past Johnson off an around-the-horn pass from Jones to Sonny Milano, and a picture perfect screen by Boone Jenner.