No. 1 pick Fultz out 3 games for 76ers with sore shoulder
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Markelle Fultz will miss the next three games with soreness in his right shoulder.
Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has had problems with his shoulder all season that have greatly affected his free-throw mechanics. Fultz's form has been widely mocked as his shots clanked off the backboard.
Fultz is shooting 33
Fultz will miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets and road games Saturday at Dallas and Monday at Houston.
The 6-foot-4 guard out of Houston is the latest in a string of 76ers' first-round picks who missed time with injuries, joining Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel in recent years.
The Sixers gave Fultz a cortisone injection this month and said he will be evaluated again on Tuesday.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball