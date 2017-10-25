QMJHL Roundup: L'Italien scores twice as Titan down Sea Dogs 5-3

BATHURST, N.B. — Samuel L'Italien scored twice as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

L'Italien racked up the game-winning goal at 6:26 of the third period. Ethan Crossman, Antoine Morand and Jordan Maher also scored for the Titan (6-5-4).

Joe Veleno, Anthony Boucher and Robbie Burt scored for Saint John (3-8-4).

Reilly Pickard kicked out 27 shots for Acadie-Bathurst. Alex D'Orio made 19 saves for the Sea Dogs.

The Titan went 2-for-5 on the power play. Saint John was 1-for-7 with the man advantage.

---

REMPARTS 6 OCEANIC 2

QUEBEC CITY — Matthew Boucher scored two goals to lead the Remparts past Rimouski.

Olivier Mathieu, Christian Huntley, Mikael Robidoux and Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (10-3-1).

Alex-Olivier Voyer and Samuel Dove-McFalls supplied the offence for the Oceanic (7-4-1).

---

HUSKIES 5 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mathieu Boucher found the back of the net twice as Rouyn-Noranda topped the Cataractes.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Patrik Hrehorcak and Felix Bibeau also scored for the Huskies (9-1-3).

Jan Drozg and Antoine Demers scored for Shawinigan (4-9-1).