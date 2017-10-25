West Ham stuns Spurs, Chelsea ousts Everton in League Cup
LONDON — West Ham scored three times in 15 minutes to fight back to eliminate Tottenham, while Chelsea ousted Everton to reach the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Wednesday.
Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli sent Tottenham into a halftime lead but Andre Ayew's double
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger headed in his first goal since joining the club in the
Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham made a combined 30 changes from the 44 players who started their weekend Premier League games.
The draw for the quarterfinals is on Thursday. Bristol City of the second tier is the only non-Premier League team still in the competition. Arsenal, Bournemouth, Leicester, Manchester City and Manchester United also advanced on Tuesday.