Wozniacki beats Halep to improve to 2-0 at WTA Finals

SINGAPORE — Caroline Wozniacki improved to 2-0 at the WTA Finals by beating top-ranked Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2 Wednesday.

The former No. 1 from Denmark, who made only seven unforced errors in the match, took advantage of the slow court, using the time to set up her shots and cover more ground.

In the first set, Halep won only 10 of the 35 points played, and Wozniacki never faced a break point.

"I played really well today and just went out and was aggressive," Wozniacki said. "I wasn't expecting to be leading by that much in the first set."

The sixth-seeded Wozniacki saved the one break point she faced in the fifth game of the second set. She broke Halep's serve twice in the second set.

Wozniacki improved her career record over Halep to 4-2. She won both of their meetings this season, although the other was a three-setter in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne.