49ers-Eagles Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers have won last two meetings after losing five in row. ... Two of most penalized teams, averaging combined 16 penalties. ... 49ers rookie QB C.J. Beathard passed for 235 yards and ran for TD in first career start last week. ... RB Carlos Hyde has five TDs rushing in last five games vs. NFC East. ... WR Pierre Garcon has 40 receptions for 470 yards and four TDs in past six meetings. Garcon was with Washington before joining SF. ... LB Elvis Dumervil has three sacks and two forced fumbles in two games vs. Eagles. ... Niners' defence is worst on third down, allowing 49.5 per cent conversion rate. ... K Robbie Gould is 9 for 10 on extra points, 16 for 17 on field goals. ... Eagles haven't started 6-1 since going 7-0 in 2004 when they reached Super Bowl. ... Eagles have won seven straight vs. NFC opponents. ... Philly has scored more than 20 points in 11 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. ... Offense leads NFL in third-down conversions (50.5 per cent ). ... QB Carson Wentz leads NFL with 17 TD passes and ranks fourth in passing yards (1,852) and QB rating (104). ... TE Zach Ertz leads his position with 39 catches, 494 yards receiving and five TDs. ... Rookie DE Derek Barnett had first two-sack game last week. ... Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaces nine-time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters. ... LB Jordan Hicks is big loss on defence . Fantasy Tip: Garcon has done well against Philadelphia and 49ers figure to throw plenty facing No. 1 run defence , plus they should be playing catch-up most of game.