49ers-Eagles Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (0-7) at PHILADELPHIA (6-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Eagles by 13
RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 4-3, Philadelphia 5-2
SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 19-12-1
LAST MEETING — 49ers beat Eagles 26-21, Sept. 28, 2014
LAST WEEK — 49ers lost to Cowboys 40-10; Eagles beat Redskins 34-24
AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 31, Eagles No. 1
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (23) PASS (17)
49ERS
EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (9)
EAGLES
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers have won last two meetings after losing five in row. ... Two of most penalized teams, averaging combined 16 penalties. ... 49ers rookie QB C.J. Beathard passed for 235 yards and ran for TD in first career start last week. ... RB Carlos Hyde has five TDs rushing in last five games vs. NFC East. ... WR Pierre Garcon has 40 receptions for 470 yards and four TDs in past six meetings. Garcon was with Washington before joining SF. ... LB Elvis Dumervil has three sacks and two forced fumbles in two games vs. Eagles. ... Niners'
