Bears-Saints Capsule
CHICAGO (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 8
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 5-2, New Orleans 4-2
SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 15-14
LAST MEETING — Saints beat Bears 31-15, Dec. 15, 2014
LAST WEEK — Bears beat Panthers 17-3; Saints beat Packers 26-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 23, Saints No. 8
BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (7), PASS (31).
BEARS
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (17), PASS (2).
SAINTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams coming off consecutive wins, Chicago two straight and New Orleans four straight. ... Saints have won past three meetings. ... Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown only 23 passes in past two combined, completing 12 with one TD, no INTs in that span. ... Rookie RB Tarik Cohen had career-long 70-yard catch last week and is one of two rookies with reception for 70 yards or more. ... TE Zach Miller has TD catch in two of past three matches. ... Rookie S Eddie Jackson had 76-yard INT TD and 75-yard fumble return TD last week to become first in NFL history with two 75-plus-yard defensive TDs in one game. ... DL Akiem Hicks spent first three-plus NFL seasons with Saints, who drafted him in third round in 2012. He has four sacks in past three games. ... LB Leonard Floyd has 4
