Brewers sign infielder Eric Sogard to 1-year contract
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year contract. He was eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.
General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Sogard provides a "veteran presence" and is someone who can play several positions and get on base often.
The 31-year-old batted 2.73 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 94 games during his first season with Milwaukee in 2017. He missed all of 2016 with a left knee injury.
Sogard made 60 starts at four positions — second base, shortstop, third base and left field. He previously spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, from 2010-15.
