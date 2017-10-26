Campbell sets 100-meter world short-course record

ADELAIDE, Australia — Cate Campbell set a world short-course record with a time of 50.25 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle at the Australian short-course championships on Thursday.

Campbell took .033 seconds off the previous mark set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in Eindhoven, Netherlands, in August.

The 25-year-old Campbell, who chose not to swim at this year's world championships, swam the first 50 metres in 23.21 seconds, 0.28 seconds under world record pace.