Chargers-Patriots Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-4) at NEW ENGLAND (5-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 7
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 3-3-1, New England 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead 23-15-2
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Chargers 23-14, Dec. 7, 2014
LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Broncos 21-0; Patriots beat Falcons 23-7
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 21, Patriots No. 2
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (31), PASS (8).
CHARGERS
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (17), PASS (2).
PATRIOTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams enter game on three-game win streaks. ... Patriots have won three consecutive meetings in series, including last two at Gillette Stadium. ... QB Philip Rivers is 1-6 all-time against Patriots (1-4 regular season, 0-2 in
