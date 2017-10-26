Colts-Bengals Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Last meeting was Colts' first-round playoff win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts are 2-0 vs. Bengals in playoffs. ... Colts and Bengals tied for second-fewest wins in AFC behind 0-7 Browns. ... Colts trying to avoid first three-game losing streak since December 2015. Coming off first shutout loss since Jets beat them 41-0 in playoffs after 2002 season. ... Jaguars scored on each of first four possessions vs. Indy. ... RB Frank Gore needs four carries to pass Barry Sanders (3,062) for sixth on NFL career list. Gore will become first NFL RB to start 100 consecutive games since Curtis Martin started 119 in row from 1998-2005. Gore needs 100-yard rushing game to tie O.J. Simpson for 16th in NFL history with 42 career. ... QB Jacoby Brissett leads team with three TDs rushing. He hasn't thrown INT in last two games. ... TE Jack Doyle leads team with 30 catches, third among AFC tight ends. ... Bengals haven't started 2-5 since 2010, when they finished 4-12. They're 1-2 at home, where only 52,367 fans showed up for last game vs. Bills. ... Cincinnati managed one first down and 19 yards during second half of loss at Pittsburgh, with Andy Dalton throwing two INTs and getting sacked four times. ... Bengals rushed only five times for 17 yards in second half vs. Steelers, including two scrambles by Dalton. ... Dalton has 22 career 300-yard passing games, one shy of Boomer Esiason for franchise record. ... A.J. Green has 30 career 100-yard receiving games, one shy of Chad Johnson for franchise record. ... Fantasy Tip: Dalton is facing defence that allowed Blake Bortles to throw for season-high 330 yards. Bortles completed passes of 52, 50 and 45 yards as Jaguars pulled away to 20-0 halftime lead.