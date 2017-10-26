Ex-Coyotes captain Shane Doan joins NHL hockey operations
Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is joining the NHL's hockey operations department.
The league announced the hiring of Doan on Thursday. Senior executive
The 41-year-old Doan played 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Coyotes franchise, serving as captain in his final 13. Campbell says Doan's recent experience brings another perspective and voice to the league office.
Doan, who wants to spend more time with his family, won't have to move from Arizona. Campbell expects Doan to watch games from home and assist in all aspects of the operations department, including dealing with players, coaches and executives.
___
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
