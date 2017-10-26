Haskell dropped by England for November rugby tests

LONDON — James Haskell's dip in form at club level has cost him a place in England's rugby squad for the upcoming November tests matches, with coach Eddie Jones opting for three emerging flankers instead.

Haskell, who has 75 caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions this year, was the most high-profile omission in the 34-man squad announced Thursday ahead of England's matches against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

Jones says he "had a chat to Haskell on Saturday ... and at the moment he's just not playing well enough."

Sam Underhill, Tom Curry and Sam Simmonds were young flankers selected ahead of Haskell.