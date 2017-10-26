Hawks to retire ceremonial jersey for Atlanta mayor Reed
A
A
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are retiring a ceremonial jersey to
The ceremonial jersey will be retired on Nov. 3, when the Hawks play the Houston Rockets.
Reed will be
With the financial support from the city, the Hawks agreed to an 18-year lease extension to remain at the city-owned arena through 2046.
The Hawks say Reed's ceremonial jersey will be "placed on permanent display" in the arena. The team's retired player jerseys hang from the rafters.
The Hawks say this is the first time someone outside the team has received this
