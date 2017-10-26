Horford, Irving lead Celtics past Bucks at UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Al Horford had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 96-89 on Thursday night.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists for Boston, which avenged a loss to Milwaukee in Boston earlier this month.

The game was played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, which served as the Bucks' home from 1968 until the team moved into the Bradley Center in 1988.

The Bucks chose to play one game this season at the 11,000-seat arena to mark the franchise's 50th anniversary. The team will move into a new arena next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon added 15 apiece.

BULLS 91, HAWKS 86

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, including a key 3-pointer with 48.5 seconds left, and Chicago beat Atlanta for its first win of the season.

Markkanen also grabbed 12 rebounds, leading a dominant rebounding effort for Chicago. Robin Lopez had 16 points and eight rebounds and reserve David Nwaba finished with 15 points and 11 boards, helping the Bulls to a whopping 62-40 advantage on the glass.

Marco Belinelli made five 3-pointers on his way to 23 points for Atlanta, which closed out a 1-4 trip — the franchise's longest road trip to begin a season. Kent Bazemore scored 16 points and Mike Muscala finished with 14 points and 10 boards.

Belinelli made a 3 to give Atlanta an 86-85 lead with about 1:50 left, but the Hawks never scored again. Lopez passed to Justin Holiday for a reverse layup and Jerian Grant found Markkanen for his big 3 in the final minute, making it 90-86.

GRIZZLIES 96, MAVERICKS 91

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mike Conley added 22 points and Memphis held on to beat Dallas.

Memphis held a 20-point lead in the third quarter, but the Mavericks cut into the lead behind Wesley Matthews, who finished with 18 points and made four 3-pointers in the period.

A fourth-quarter push gave the Mavericks an 86-84 lead with 3:56 left when J.J. Barea converted three free throws, capping an 18-8 run to open the quarter.

That was the last lead for Dallas, as Conley scored the next five points and had nine of the Grizzlies' final 10.