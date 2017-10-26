Lions sign Skipper to active roster from practice squad
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed tackle Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad and released tackle Bryce Harris.
The Lions also announced Thursday that they have signed tackle Storm Norton to the practice squad.
Skipper is a 6-foot-9, 317-pound rookie who played collegiately at Arkansas. He spent the start of this season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
