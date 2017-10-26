Panthers-Buccaneers Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
CAROLINA (4-3) at TAMPA BAY (2-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox
OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 3-4, Tampa Bay 1-4-1
SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 20-13
LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat Panthers 17-16, Jan. 1
LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Bears 17-3; Buccaneers lost to Bills 30-27
AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 13, Buccaneers No. 28
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (T21), PASS (16)
PANTHERS
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (30), PASS (1)
BUCCANEERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers' first game against divisional opponent. Swept season series between NFC South rivals year ago after losing six straight from 2013-15. ... In nine career meetings vs. Bucs, Panthers QB Cam Newton has thrown for 2,068 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Also has eight rushing TDs. ... RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL rookies with 44 receptions, is second in receiving yards with 329. ... Panthers DE Julius Peppers has 150 career sacks, one shy of passing Hall of Famer Chris Doleman for fourth on all-time list. He has 6 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in past five meetings vs. Bucs. Peppers leads Panthers with 6 1/2 sacks. Bucs have seven as team, last in NFL. ... Bucs have NFL's No. 1 ranked passing
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta