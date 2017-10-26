Toronto Wolfpack release five players as preparations continue for promotion

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack have cut five players as they prepare for life in the second tier of English rugby league.

Gone are Steve Crossley, Tom Dempsey, Shaun Pick, Rhys Jacks and Sean Penkywicz.

Dempsey and Jacks are both Australian-born and raised but play internationally for Canada through their bloodlines.

Toronto has already signed seven new players in preparation for next year.

The Wolfpack, rugby's first transatlantic team, won 20 of 22 games in its inaugural campaign in conquering the third-tier Kingstone Press League 1 with a small — albeit fully professional — roster of 22-23 players.