Twins name Garvin Alston pitching coach

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have named Garvin Alston pitching coach.
The 45-year-old Alston became bullpen coach for the Oakland Athletics last season after starting the year as the San Diego Padres' pitching rehab
He previously served as bullpen coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks and as minor league pitching
The Twin announced Alston's hiring on Thursday. He replaces Neil Allen, who was let go after three seasons. The Twins' team ERA of 4.59 ranked 19th in baseball this season.
