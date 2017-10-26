Sports

Veteran trainer Mark Casse sending seven horses to Breeders' Cup event

Jockey John Velazquez rides World Approval in the Woodbine Mile at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Mark Casse will be well represented at this year's Breeders' Cup. Headlining Casse's stable will be World Approval in the Breedersâ€™ Cup Mile. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - WEG, Michael Burns

Jockey John Velazquez rides World Approval in the Woodbine Mile at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Mark Casse will be well represented at this year's Breeders' Cup. Headlining Casse's stable will be World Approval in the Breedersâ€™ Cup Mile. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - WEG, Michael Burns

Mark Casse will be well represented at this year's Breeders' Cup.

The veteran trainer will have seven horses running in thoroughbred racing's premiere event slated for Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.

Headlining Casse's stable will be World Approval in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The five-year-old earned Casse a second straight victory in the $800,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Sept. 16 at Woodbine Racetrack, securing an automatic Breeders Cup Mile berth with the win.

The others include Awesome Slew (Dirt Mile), Holding Gold (Turf Sprint), Wonder Gadot, Heavenly Love and Gio Game (Juvenile Fillies) and Flameaway (Juvenile Turf).

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular