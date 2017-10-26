Veteran trainer Mark Casse sending seven horses to Breeders' Cup event
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Mark Casse will be well represented at this year's Breeders' Cup.
The veteran trainer will have seven horses running in thoroughbred racing's premiere event slated for Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.
Headlining Casse's stable will be World Approval in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.
The five-year-old earned Casse a second straight victory in the $800,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Sept. 16 at Woodbine Racetrack, securing an automatic Breeders Cup Mile berth with the win.
The others include Awesome Slew (Dirt Mile), Holding Gold (Turf Sprint), Wonder Gadot, Heavenly Love and Gio Game (Juvenile Fillies) and Flameaway (Juvenile Turf).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia off-duty police officer accused of assaulting woman in domestic dispute
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Halifax police seek suspect they say stabbed woman, tried to steal her purse
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta