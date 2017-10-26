Veteran trainer Mark Casse sending seven horses to Breeders' Cup event

Mark Casse will be well represented at this year's Breeders' Cup.

The veteran trainer will have seven horses running in thoroughbred racing's premiere event slated for Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar.

Headlining Casse's stable will be World Approval in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The five-year-old earned Casse a second straight victory in the $800,000 Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Sept. 16 at Woodbine Racetrack, securing an automatic Breeders Cup Mile berth with the win.