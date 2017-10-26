Watt shares plans for $37 million in donations
HOUSTON — J.J. Watt has announced plans for how the more than $37 million he raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will be distributed.
The Houston Texans defensive end will divide $30.15 million of the donations between Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children.
The money will go toward rebuilding child-care
Watt began the fundraising campaign in the days after the storm with the goal of raising $200,000, but kept upping the target as donations poured in from more than 200,000 people.
Watt says: "You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause. While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead."
