AP source: Tsai agrees to deal for purchase of Brooklyn Nets
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Billionaire Joseph Tsai has agreed to purchase a 49
The franchise is being valued at $2.3 billion under terms of the agreement, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there were no public comments about the sale, which must be approved by the NBA's Board of Governors.
Tsai, a Canadian citizen, is the co-founder and executive
He's the latest to pay a huge price for an NBA team. Tilman Fertitta paid a record $2.2 billion last month to purchase the Houston Rockets, surpassing the $2 billion that Steve Ballmer paid for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.
Prokhorov bought the team in 2010 and oversaw its move from New Jersey to Brooklyn. The Russian billionaire has been an infrequent spectator in recent years as the Nets tumbled from playoff team to worst record in the league, and he has for a while been open to selling a minority share.
Instead, he will eventually become the minority owner, retaining 20
The deal is for the franchise only and not Barclays Center, the $1 billion arena that opened in 2012. Prokhorov remains the owner of that.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Family doctor admits showing patients naked selfies was 'completely inappropriate'
-
Halifax police arrest man in connection with sexual assault on university campus
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood