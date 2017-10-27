Cancer survivor, World Series champ Rizzo is Clemente winner
HOUSTON — Anthony Rizzo is a cancer survivor and World Series champion. The Roberto Clemente Award is a trophy that he will display front and
"This is something that is so humbling to receive," Rizzo said. "It's the greatest award you can win and I will be forever appreciative of this, and this will go front and
The 28-year-old Chicago Cubs slugger, a three-time All-Star, was
Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma when he was only 18 and in the Boston Red Sox minor league system, and he vividly remembers sitting with his mother and getting the news from doctors. He was wearing a "LIVESTRONG" T-shirt.
"The LIVESTRONG Foundation was so big at that time. I was saying, 'We're going to start a foundation like this eventually. And literally 10 years later it's coming full circle," Rizzo said. "Winning this award and being recognized for it, I can't speak enough about the foundation and the work that we do and what we want to continue to do."
Rizzo went through six months of chemotherapy, at the same time his grandmother was dealing with breast cancer, and six more weeks of treatment before doctors told Rizzo he was clear of his cancer late in 2008.
In 2012, he started the
The foundation supports children's cancer
"More important, though, than any of those support activities is Anthony's personal involvement with kids," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said.
Rizzo spoke to how much it means to be able to visit a kid in the hospital.
"They light up like a Christmas tree, for five minutes of escaping the reality, because they're going through treatment," he said. "They're battling for their lives and I'm just grateful to be able to go in there and say hello to them and make them escape reality for a second."
The Clemente Award was presented before Game 3 of the World Series. A year ago, Rizzo and the Cubs ended a 108-year championship drought with their World Series victory.
Major League Baseball has been recognizing players for their philanthropic work since 1971. The
