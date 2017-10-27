Cilic, Del Potro win at Swiss Indoors, will meet in semis

BASEL, Switzerland — Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro will face each other in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both were tested in three-set wins on Friday.

Second-seeded Cilic was on court for more than three hours to beat 100th-ranked qualifier Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Cilic, the defending champion at Basel, clinched the quarterfinal with a delicate sliced backhand volley for a winner.

Fourth-seeded Del Potro needed exactly two hours to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Del Potro won back-to-back Basel titles in 2012 and '13, both times beating Roger Federer in the final.

The Argentine will qualify for the ATP Finals in London if he wins the title in Basel