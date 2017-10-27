Criscuolo completes Americans comeback in overtime for 4-3 win over Rocket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kyle Criscuolo scored in overtime as the Rochester Americans rallied past the Laval Rocket 4-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Nicholas Baptiste had back-to-back goals in the final two minutes of play to force the extra period for Rochester (4-3-0). Sahir Gill also scored in the third as the Americans clawed their way back from a 3-0 deficit.

Linus Ullmark made 33 saves for the win.

Stefan Leblanc, Peter Holland and Byron Froese built the early lead for Laval (4-3-2), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.