Dolphins' Gase again considering lineup shakeup on offence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DAVIE, Fla. — Coach Adam Gase says the Miami Dolphins flunked their latest test because of lousy study habits.
Jay Cutler will start at quarterback next week, but other jobs on
His comments came less than 24 hours after the franchise's worst loss in 20 years, a 40-0 humiliation at Baltimore. The Dolphins have now been outscored 152-92 this season, but they're 4-3 thanks to four narrow victories.
"I'm tired of this," Gase said. "I'm tired of the
The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in points, and with an average of 13.1 points per game, they're on pace to break the franchise low set by the 1966 expansion team. A rash of missed assignments early in the season prompted Gase to simplify the playbook, but doing so has made Miami too predictable, he said.
Gase blamed the mental mistakes on players failing to spend enough time studying the playbook, and said the problem has persisted since he became coach last year.
"We're not putting the work in," Gase said. "If you can't remember, you shouldn't be in the NFL. Guys have got to take this stuff home and study it. We've got to find guys that will actually put forth effort to actually remember this stuff, and really it starts with our best players."
The offensive line has been cited as the chief culprit for the sputtering
"The majority of the time the offensive line at least knows where to go to and what to do," Gase said. "You've got to get the other guys to know what to do to. They can't block the running back's guy. The running back, we never blocked the right guy. I don't even know if we know who we've got. We've got to get that fixed."
Cutler was sidelined this week with cracked ribs, but ran and threw in practice Monday and lobbied unsuccessfully to play at Baltimore. He'll start the next game Nov. 5 against Oakland, Gase said.
That might not be the only lineup change. Gase, who threatened a shake-up after Game 2 but made no changes, again said he'll consider demoting starters.
"Those that want to come on board, great," he said. "Those that don't, we'll get rid of them. ... I am going to play the guys that know what to do. The fan base might not like it, but oh well. We're the worst
Players are off until Tuesday, the closest they'll come to a bye. They lost their scheduled bye in November when Hurricane Irma forced the season opener to be postponed until that week.
While the Dolphins are tied for the fifth-best record in the AFC, in their losses they've been outscored 80-6, with the only points coming on the final play of a game.
"We've been embarrassed three times," Gase said.
The latest humiliation included being outrushed 174 yards to 45, and Matt Moore's dismal performance ended any talk he should supplant Cutler as the No. 1 quarterback.
The coach acknowledged the Dolphins tackled poorly, but saved his anger for the
"Kiko was in a tough spot," Gase said. "If he completely stays away from him, and (Flacco) keeps running and goes headfirst and gets a first down, we all go, 'What are you doing? Finish the play.' I don't think Kiko was trying to do anything maliciously."
NOTES: Guard Anthony Steen (foot) underwent surgery and could miss several games. Safety Nate Allen (calf) will likely miss the Oakland game.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Family doctor admits showing patients naked selfies was 'completely inappropriate'
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Halifax police arrest man in connection with sexual assault on university campus