Harden's triple-double lifts Rockets past Hornets 109-93
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Harden had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets made 22 of 57 3-point attempts in a 109-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
The Rockets nearly broke their own NBA regular season records of 24 3-pointers made and 61 3-pointers attempted set last December.
Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson led the 3-point barrage. Gordon was 6 of 16 from beyond the arc and had 26 points, while Anderson was 6 of 15 and finished with 21 points.
The Rockets took advantage of the Hornets' cold shooting in the first half and took a 10-point lead at halftime. The Hornets started the second half on an 8-0 run but could never get the lead and the Rockets pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 26 points, and Dwight Howard had another strong game with 19 points and 16 rebounds against his former team. It's the fifth straight game Howard has recorded at least 15 rebounds.
However, Howard's poor free throw shooting — he was 5 of 15 — cost the Hornets points and momentum. The Rockets fouled Howard in the fourth quarter, willing to trade three points for one.
At one point in the second quarter Howard made both free throw attempts — banking the second one off the glass — and crowd erupted in a sarcastic cheer.
TIP INS
Rockets: Outscored the Hornets 29-16 in the second quarter and held the Hornets to 4 of 22 shooting from the field. ... Chris Paul, Nene and Trevor Ariza did not play due to injuries.
Hornets: Shot 31.3
UP NEXT
Rockets: At Memphis on Saturday night.
Hornets: Host Orlando on Sunday night.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Family doctor admits showing patients naked selfies was 'completely inappropriate'
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood