Injured Iniesta out of Barcelona match at Athletic Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says Andres Iniesta will not play Saturday's Spanish league match against Athletic Bilbao because of an injury.
The club says the team captain will not make the trip to Bilbao after pulling a muscle in his right thigh.
Thomas Vermaelen is also not be available, as he is nursing a hip injury.
Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal had already been ruled out because of long-term injuries.
Jordi Alba had been listed as doubtful because of his fitness but he has been cleared to play.
The club says Javier Mascherano, who missed practice Friday because of a fever, is also expected to play.
Barcelona has a four-point lead over Valencia, which earlier Saturday plays at second-to-last-place Alaves.
