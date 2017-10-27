Jaguars acquire former Pro Bowl DT Dareus from Bills
A
A
Share via Email
The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus, beefing up the middle part of one of the NFL's best
The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper.
Jacksonville ranks sixth in total
The trade continues a roster purge under new Bills coach Sean McDermott and new general manager Brandon Beane. They dealt receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Ronald Darby to Philadelphia on the same day in August.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Family doctor admits showing patients naked selfies was 'completely inappropriate'
-
Halifax police arrest man in connection with sexual assault on university campus
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood