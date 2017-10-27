Johnson shoots 63 with new putter for lead at HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI — Dustin Johnson got a new putter 15 minutes before he teed off and then made just about everything Friday in the HSBC Champions, closing with four straight birdies for a 9-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka.

Johnson, who rose to No. 1 in the world with three straight victories in the spring, has been alternating between two putters for the last few months. He brought a third putter to Shanghai, this one with a mallet head, and gave it one day before deciding it wasn't right for him.

So he had a fourth one Friday — a TaylorMade Spider with a different insert — and he couldn't complain about the results.

Two of his closing birdie putts were in the 15-foot range, and he finished with a 5-foot slider on the 18th to reach 13-under 131.

"The guys here in China made me one. I got it right before I walked to the tee," Johnson said. "I hit a few putts on the practice green with it and I was like, 'Oh, this will work pretty well.' Went out and holed a lot of putts today, so I kind of like it."

Koepka, who led after a 64 in the first round, opened with two straight birdies and then had 13 consecutive pars until a 3-iron to the front of the reachable par-4 16th led to a simple up-and-down for birdie. He then hit a 7-iron to 20 feet for a birdie on the 17th.

Koepka missed birdie putts inside 8 feet on three of the par 5s, though he still managed a 68 to finish one shot behind.

He will be in the final group on Saturday with Johnson, which is only fitting. They are close friends, the last two U.S. Open champions, and they played a rare round of golf together a week ago in Florida before coming over to Shanghai.

As much time as they spend together at home, they rarely play golf with each other except for practice rounds at the majors.

Saturday at Sheshan International will be eighth time in three years Johnson and Koepka have been in the same group at a tournament.

They will be joined in the final group by Justin Rose, making it a threesome of U.S. Open champions. Rose made bogey on the par-5 18th and still shot 68. He was four shots behind, along with Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who had a 70.

Patrick Reed, who has gone 14 months since his last victory, shot 70 and was five shots behind.

Johnson won this World Golf Championships event four years ago and arrived in Shanghai with some rust on his game. He had not played in three weeks since the Presidents Cup, spending his time in the gym or fishing in the ocean.

There wasn't much wrong with it in the second round. He made birdies on the par 5s on the front nine, and then surged into the lead with a collection of medium-length birdie putts to close in on Koepka. The finish was practically flawless.

Johnson hit 3-iron off the tee at the par-4 15th and hit 6-iron into about 15 feet. He laid back with a 7-iron off the tee on the 16th and hit lob wedge into 5 feet, and then hit 7-iron to 15 feet on the par-3 17th. There was one nervous moment on the 18th when Johnson hit 4-iron from 220 yards into the wind, and the ball shot up in the air. He thought it would be 20 feet below the hole for an eagle chance, but it barely cleared the water and he had to chip to 5 feet and make a slippery putt.

This is the 13th time he has at least a share of the 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

"It's kind of the end of the year, but it's also the start of the 2018 season," Johnson said. "It would be really nice to get off to a good start."

Perhaps they can settle the debate over what happened last Saturday. Johnson says he won the match they played.

"No, that is not true," Koepka replied. "I can promise you that."

Koepka has looked particularly powerful and accurate off the tee, which didn't surprise him even though he went nearly three weeks without touching a club until he hooked up with Johnson last week. Then again, Koepka hardly touched a club from his U.S. Open victory until arriving at the British Open, and he contended at Royal Birkdale.

He enjoys being around Johnson, though Koepka won't read much more into than that. Saturday is a long way from the finish.