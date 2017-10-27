OHL Roundup: Studnicka stars in shootout as Generals down IceDogs 4-3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jack Studnicka was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Oshawa Generals edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Renars Krastenbergs, Eric Henderson and Alex Di Carlo scored for the Generals (6-5-2) in regulation time.

Andrew Bruder, Joshua Dame and Danial Singer scored for the IceDogs (7-2-3).

Kyle Keyser turned away 28 shots for Oshawa. Stephen Dhillon kicked out 33 shots for Niagara.

The Generals were 0 for 2 on the power play and the IceDogs were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 4 SPITFIRES 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Julian Sime combined with Christian Propp for a 24-save shutout as the Battalion blanked Windsor.

Justin Brazeau scored twice, including the winner, for North Bay (5-6-2). Nick King and Andy Baker also scored for the Battalion.

Michael DiPietro turned away 21 shots for Windsor (7-5-1).

---

PETES 5 SPIRIT 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang scored twice as the Petes vanquished Saginaw.

Logan DeNoble put away the winner for the Petes (9-4-1) at 5:54 of the third period. Pavel Gogolev and Zach Gallant also scored for Peterborough.

Duncan Penman, Damien Giroux and Hayden Davis scored for the Spirit (3-7-1).

Saginaw's Kyle Bollers was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 15:02 of the first period.

---

COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Leo Lazarev stopped all 37 shots he faced as the Colts shut out Hamilton.

Zachary Magwood scored twice for Barrie (9-3-1), while Luke Bignell, Curtis Douglas, Jason Willms and Mathew Hill also chipped in.

Kaden Fulcher kicked out 29 shots for the Bulldogs (6-3-3).