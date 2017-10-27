OHL Roundup: Studnicka stars in shootout as Generals down IceDogs 4-3
A
A
Share via Email
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jack Studnicka was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Oshawa Generals edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Renars Krastenbergs, Eric Henderson and Alex Di Carlo scored for the Generals (6-5-2) in regulation time.
Andrew Bruder, Joshua Dame and Danial Singer scored for the IceDogs (7-2-3).
Kyle Keyser turned away 28 shots for Oshawa. Stephen Dhillon kicked out 33 shots for Niagara.
The Generals were 0 for 2 on the power play and the IceDogs were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
---
BATTALION 4 SPITFIRES 0
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Julian Sime combined with Christian Propp for a 24-save shutout as the Battalion blanked Windsor.
Justin Brazeau scored twice, including the winner, for North Bay (5-6-2). Nick King and Andy Baker also scored for the Battalion.
Michael DiPietro turned away 21 shots for Windsor (7-5-1).
---
PETES 5 SPIRIT 3
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang scored twice as the Petes vanquished Saginaw.
Logan DeNoble put away the winner for the Petes (9-4-1) at 5:54 of the third period. Pavel Gogolev and Zach Gallant also scored for Peterborough.
Duncan Penman, Damien Giroux and Hayden Davis scored for the Spirit (3-7-1).
Saginaw's Kyle Bollers was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 15:02 of the first period.
---
COLTS 6 BULLDOGS 0
BARRIE, Ont. — Leo Lazarev stopped all 37 shots he faced as the Colts shut out Hamilton.
Zachary Magwood scored twice for Barrie (9-3-1), while Luke Bignell, Curtis Douglas, Jason Willms and Mathew Hill also chipped in.
Kaden Fulcher kicked out 29 shots for the Bulldogs (6-3-3).
---