Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in 2nd Twenty20

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan won its second successive toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international on Friday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan decided to retain the same playing XI which defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the opening game of the three-match series at the same venue on Thursday.

It meant fast bowler Mohammad Amir has to wait to make a comeback after missing Pakistan's 5-0 victory in the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Sri Lanka, struggling against Pakistan fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari along with spinner Shadab Khan, also kept faith in the same team which was bowled out for 102 in the first match.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya.