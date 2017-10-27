Redskins centre Spencer Long to miss Cowboys game
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins will be without
Long has a knee injury, and Foster is set to have surgery on his right shoulder. Coach Jay Gruden says the Redskins are expected to place Foster on injured reserve Friday.
Rookie sixth-round pick Chase Roullier will start at
Also questionable are cornerbacks Josh Norman (ribs), Bashaud Breeland (knee) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring), linebacker Preston Smith (groin), offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (concussion), safeties Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (hamstring and knee). Gruden expects at least Norman and Williams to play.
