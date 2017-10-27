Toms makes ace, shares lead with Maggert at Sherwood

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — David Toms had a hole-in-one in his round of 6-under 66 on Friday, good enough for a share of the first-round lead with Jeff Maggert at the PowerShares QQQ Championship.

Toms used a 5-iron to ace the 188-yard third hole at Sherwood Country Club. He birdied his next two holes and made three more birdies on the back nine.

"It was a tough hole. It was a good yardage for me," said Toms, who made a memorable ace in the third round of his lone major, the 2001 PGA Championship. "Just hit a great shot, never left the flag. Hit about 12 feet short, rolled right in. Those are always a bonus when you get those."

The 50-year-old Toms is winless in his first season on the PGA Tour Champions and sits 30th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. The tournament is the second of three Schwab Cup playoff events.

The 53-year-old Maggert, who hasn't won in more than two years, went bogey-free in his round of 66. He needs a high finish to make the field for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix in two weeks.

"I haven't really played that great this year," he said. "I was expecting to do much better. I guess it's never too late, so I'm going to try to play the best I can this week and get my first victory for the year."

Jesper Parnevik was one shot back. He made five straight birdies on holes 9-13, and he was as surprised as anyone.

"I hit balls for about seven hours in pure desperation yesterday trying to find something that resembled a swing thought, but I couldn't find it. Felt like crap again today and I started par-bogey. My game felt so bad, I had 230 (yards to the) pin on the second hole and I laid up with a wedge. I haven't laid up in 40 years. I still made bogey," Parnevik said. "Somehow I hit good shots after that all the way in."

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott Dunlap were another shot behind.

Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer made a 12-foot putt to salvage bogey on the par-4 18th and shoot 69. The 60-year-old German star collected his sixth victory of the year at last week's playoff opener in Richmond, Virginia, and has all but wrapped up his ninth money title in 10 seasons on the over-50 tour.